Severe Weather Alert: Get Set For Strong Storms With Downpours, Frequent Lightning, Gusty Winds

A new round of thunderstorm that will sweep through the area could be severe, the National Weather Service warned in a Hazard Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning, June 2.

The storms, expected late Sunday afternoon through the evening, will include downpours, frequent lightning, damaging winds of up to 65 miles per hour, flash flooding and isolated hail.

Coastal flooding is possible during the high tide Sunday evening in Southern Westchester and Southern Fairfield County adjacent to the Long Island Sound, the South Shore back bays of Long Island and the shorelines of southern Nassau.

Sunday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s

Look for the storms to arrive around 5 p.m. and continue through around 9 p.m. Some of the storms will be severe and produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

New rainfall amounts will be about a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts in some spots.

The round of storms will result in a drop in temperatures to start the workweek with the overnight low in the mid 50s.

Monday, June 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

