Severe Thunderstorms With Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

A strong cold front will move across the region bringing a line of severe storms and damaging wind gusts up to around 50 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

Saturday, Dec. 11 will be mostly cloudy with showers at times before the front moving from west to east arrives around 6 p.m.

Potentially record-high temperatures will climb to the low 60s, but it won't feel as warm as winds begin to pick up around noontime and continue through the evening and into the overnight.

Sustained winds out of the southwest will be 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph that could knock down tree limbs and tree branches and lead to scattered power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region from 3 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

After nightfall Saturday, the line of storms, some severe, will sweep through.

Overnight skies will clear, leading to a bright and sunny day on Sunday with more seasonable temperatures, and a high in the mid 40s. It will be continued breezy with wind strength at about 10 mph.

