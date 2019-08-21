Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Sweeping Through Area

With rounds of strong thunderstorms now sweeping through, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 for the entire area.

Be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for storm activity will continue for several hours after the watch ends, until 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

During that time, more than an inch of rainfall is likely, with locally higher amounts.

The main threat will be damaging winds with gusts up to 70 miles per hour possible that could bring down trees, tree limbs and power lines, causing outages.

There will be drenching rain at times along with frequent thunder and lightning with some of the storms. Hail is also possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s, but less humidity. There's a slight chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Aug. 23 will be much cooler and more comfortable. The day will start out with clouds before there gradual clearing leads to plenty of sun in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

