Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, One-Inch Hail On Track To Sweep Through Area

Fay may be out of the way, but a new round of potentially severe thunderstorms is on track to sweep through the area.

Tropical Storm Fay quickly weakened after making landfall on Friday afternoon, July 10 in New Jersey.

But about 24 hours later, on Saturday, July 11, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon into evening, the National Weather Service said.

"There is potential for a few of these storms to become severe, with the primary threats of damaging winds, one-inch hail and localized flash flooding," the weather service stated in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement posted Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will start at around 1 p.m. Saturday. Showers become likely after 3 p.m., and the possibility of storms also will increase.

The chance for showers and storms will continue through around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, July 12 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

