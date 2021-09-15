Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Severe Storms Will Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flood Risk, Tornado Threat To Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas (in dark green) where the strongest storms are expected Wednesday, Sept. 15 into Thursday, Sept. 16.
A look at areas (in dark green) where the strongest storms are expected Wednesday, Sept. 15 into Thursday, Sept. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A cold front will trigger separate rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and the threat of flash flooding,  large hail, and a few tornadoes.

The time frame for storm activity is late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15 into Thursday, Sept. 16.

Wednesday will be hazy, warm, and humid during the day with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

The storm chance will start late in the afternoon when a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move from the west to the east. 

Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour are possible with some of the storms, with downpours and localized flash flooding.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s. 

A new round of thunderstorms is possible starting in the late afternoon and continuing overnight into Friday, Sept. 17.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.