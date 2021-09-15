Severe Storms Will Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flood Risk, Tornado Threat To Region

A cold front will trigger separate rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and the threat of flash flooding, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

The time frame for storm activity is late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15 into Thursday, Sept. 16.

Wednesday will be hazy, warm, and humid during the day with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

The storm chance will start late in the afternoon when a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move from the west to the east.

Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour are possible with some of the storms, with downpours and localized flash flooding.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

A new round of thunderstorms is possible starting in the late afternoon and continuing overnight into Friday, Sept. 17.

