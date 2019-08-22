Contact Us
Weather

Severe Storms Moving West To East Toward Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storms moving west to east in a radar image at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The midweek thunderstorms will lead to a change in the weather pattern, with temperatures below normal on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

It's not over yet.

The stormy stretch of weather this week is going out with a bang. And plenty of booms.

A new round of scattered, severe thunderstorms are moving west to east just in time for the afternoon commute on Thursday, Aug. 22.

For a look at the storms' paths, check the radar image from 4 p.m. Thursday above.

Scattered storm activity is now expected throughout the area through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Damaging winds are the main threat from the storms, some of which will bring torrential downpours and frequent thunder and lightning.

This latest storm system will lead to a change in the weather pattern, with temperatures below normal starting on Friday, Aug. 23 and continuing through the weekend.

Friday will be much cooler and more comfortable. The day will start out with clouds before there gradual clearing leads to plenty of sun in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 70s both days.

