Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Area Man
Weather

Severe Storms Could Sweep Through Area Followed By Possible Effects From Dorian

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The New York metropolitan area could see Tropical Storm-force winds from Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7. Photo Credit: NOA NWS National Weather Service
A look at the latest project path and timing for Hurricane Dorian, released Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
The areas above are at risk for flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and power outages from Historic Hurricane Dorian. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The area is at risk for a round of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon into the early evening on Wednesday, Sept. 4, before effects from Hurricane Dorian could be felt here to end the week.

The main threat with any thunderstorms Wednesday will be strong, damaging winds and hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s. The storm chance will start around noontime.

The New York metropolitan area is in the range for Tropical Storm-force winds from Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6 into Saturday, Sept. 7. (See first image above.)

The National Weather Service said it now has increased confidence of rough surf and dangerous rip currents in this area from Wednesday into Saturday.

The storm, the strongest ever in the Bahamas, made landfall on three different islands with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts up to 225 mph.

The storm is expected to finally push off the east coast early Saturday, Sept. 7.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.