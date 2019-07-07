Severe Storms Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

The latest round of severe storms accompanying a cold front to move through the region has led to a big change in the weather pattern.

It will become gradually less humid on Sunday, July 7 as clouds gradually give way to sun. The high temperature of around 82 degrees will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Sunday will also start a stretch of dry days.

Monday, July 8 will also be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

It will get warmer on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 with a high temperature in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine both days.

The next chance for rainfall comes on Thursday, July 11, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 85 degrees. There is about a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms starting after noontime and continuing through Thursday evening.

