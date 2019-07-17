Severe Storm, Flash Flood Watches Now In Effect: Wind Gusts Up To 65 MPH Could Cause Outages

As a powerful storm system from the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Barry closes in, Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood watches have now been issued for the entire region.

Some of the storms on Wednesday, July 17 will have torrential downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.

Wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour could bring down trees and power lines, leading to outages, the National Weather Service said.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flash Flood Watch are now in effect for the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Fairfield County. The severe storm watch expires at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The flood watch ends at 5 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

The best chance for flash flooding is from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Rainfall rates of an inch per hour or more are possible with some of the scattered storms.

Wednesday will be another scorcher with the high temperature between 88 and 90 degrees, and the humidity making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

Showers are likely with thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day on Thursday. The precipitation will keep the high temperature lower, at around 80 degrees. Another half-inch of rain is possible. The chance for showers continues through Thursday night.

Excessive heat and humidity return on Friday, July 19, lasting through the weekend.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday, July 20 will be even hotter, with the high temperature close to the 100-degree mark and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, July 21 will also be sunny and hot, with the high in the mid 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

