September Starts With Sunshine Before Chance For Separate Rounds Of Labor Day Weekend Storms

The passage of a cold front has led to a ridge of high pressure that will last into the start of the weekend, before the potential for separate rounds of storms around Labor Day.

Temperatures will be in low 80s on Thursday, Sept. 1, but conditions will be comfortable as dewpoints falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s will keep humidity levels down, the National Weather Service said.

Winds out of the northwest will be gusts of around 20 to 25 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon.

Friday, Sept. 2 will be sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees with calm winds.

Saturday, Sept. 3 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of around 85 degrees.

Sunday, Sept. 4 will start off partly sunny on a warmer day, with a high temperature climbing into the upper 80s.

It will also mark the start of an unsettled weather pattern, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon to the middle of the evening Sunday.

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Sept. 5 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

There will be an extended time frame for the possibility of showers from the middle of the morning to the middle of the afternoon. From midday through the evening on Monday, scattered thunderstorms are possible.

More showers are possible on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

