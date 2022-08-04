Contact Us
Weather

Separate Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Drenching Downpours To Region

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday, Aug. 5, with areas in dark green seeing the heaviest rainfall.
Thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday, Aug. 5, with areas in dark green seeing the heaviest rainfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Separate rounds of thunderstorms will bring drenching downpours to the region, marking the start of an unsettled weather pattern that will linger into next week.

Heat index values (the combination of the temperature and humidity) between 95 to 105 degrees are expected on Thursday, Aug. 4, and between 95 to 100 on Friday, Aug. 5, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be mostly sunny will a high temperature in the mid 90s. Clouds will thicken in the late afternoon, and there will be a possibility of scattered thunderstorms, with the storm chance becoming more likely in the evening.

Thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday, with areas in dark green in the image above seeing the heaviest rainfall.

Friday will be partly sunny for most of the day, and the high temperature will reach the low 90s. 

In the afternoon, a system bringing the storms will sweep through from west to east starting in the mid-afternoon, and continuing into the evening. Some of the storms will be accompanied by heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, Aug. 6. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday, Aug. 7 will be the nicest day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 90 degrees.

Monday, Aug. 8 will be mainly sunny and warm before there is a chance of showers from the mid-afternoon to early evening. The high temperature will be in the low 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

