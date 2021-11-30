Separate Rounds Of Snowfall Will Be Followed By Potentially More Significant Storm

The start of December is just a day away, but it felt like it came much earlier with persistent cold and scattered snowfall at times in much of the region.

There will be more chances of light snow the next few days as the below-average temps linger. (See the first two images above.)

Then, a potentially more significant storm has the potential of forming.

The time frame for that system in the Northeast is Sunday night, Dec. 5 into early Tuesday, Dec. 7, with "multiple scenarios" now possible, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

One scenario has colder air sweeping into the Northeast once again and no big storm, "but another idea is that the southern disturbance rolls northeastward as the colder air is coming in and could result in a strengthening storm that will unleash snow across the interior Northeast and perhaps a wintry mix of precipitation to the I-95 corridor," Rayno said.

For a look at the scenarios for the storm system, click on the third image above.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 will be cloudy and cold with a high temperature struggling to reach 40 degrees and a chance of morning flurries, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with a high temperature in the mid 40s, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 25 and 35 degrees.

Parts of the region farther north and inland could see snow showers overnight.

The high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees Thursday, Dec. 2 with a chance of showers during the day. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to around 20 miles per hour.

Skies will finally clear on Friday, Dec. 3 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow showers are possible overnight as the low temperature falls below freezing.

Saturday, Dec. 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Sunday, Dec. 5 will be mostly sunny and brisk during the day with a high temperature around 40 before the storm system's expected arrival Sunday evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

