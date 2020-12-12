Separate Chances For Snow Coming, Including Potential Midweek Nor'easter

A stretch of dry weather will end with a rainy start to the weekend followed by two separate chances for snow, including a possible midweek Nor'easter.

Here's the day-by-day outlook.

Rain will arrive Saturday morning, Dec. 12, with patchy fog at times. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Rain will taper off by late Saturday afternoon, followed by a chance of showers through the evening.

The temperature will hold steady in the upper 40s overnight with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

It will become partly sunny Sunday, Dec. 13 with the high temperature climbing to the mid 50s.

The first chance for snow will come Monday morning, Dec. 14, with snow showers and rain showers possible in the morning.

There could be accumulating snow by the afternoon, which may make for a slick evening commute. Anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of accumulation is now possible.

A mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday, Dec. 15 will be followed by the potential blockbuster storm.

The time frame for the storm is Wednesday morning, Dec. 16 into early Thursday morning, Dec. 17.

"There is potential for a significant coastal storm Wednesday into Wednesday night bringing heavy snow and/or rain, strong winds, and coastal flood impacts," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning.

If the storm develops to its potential, up to a foot of snowfall accumulation is possible in the interior Northeast, said Accuweather.

There is still uncertainty about the timing and strength of the storm system on Monday and potential Nor'easter on Wednesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

