Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Man Convicted For Running Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Weather

Seasonable Conditions Return Before New Storm System Takes Aim On Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Tuesday, June 1 should be the first precipitation-free day since late last week.
Tuesday, June 1 should be the first precipitation-free day since late last week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The month of June will start off with more seasonable conditions, but it won't be long before stormy weather returns to the region.

The high temperature will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be mild.

Wednesday, June 2 will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature again in the mid 70s, and a slight chance of rain from the mid-afternoon to early evening.

Then comes the new storm system, the time frame for which is late Thursday morning, June 3 until early Friday evening, June 4.

Rain and showers will become likely after 11 a.m. Thursday with the possibility of a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Precipitation will continue at times during the afternoon and evening, along with the storm chance.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rainfall is possible during the day and evening Thursday.

More showers are likely on Friday, June 4, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s. There could be scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.

Saturday, June 5 will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 80s. A scattered shower in the afternoon or early evening is possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.