Scattered Thunderstorms, High Humidity Will Mark Arrival Of Summer, Father's Day

It's the first weekend of summer and it's going to feel like it.

Warm temperatures, high humidity and scattered, pop-up thunderstorms -- all summer staples -- will mark the weather pattern for the days to come.

The June solstice, marking the start of summer, is Saturday, June 20, at 5:44 p.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

There will be a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms starting late in the afternoon. The chance increases in the evening and will continue until around 9 p.m. Saturday.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the upper 60s.

Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the mid 60s.

Monday, June 22 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The warmth and continued humidity will once again make isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday, June 23 will be mostly sunny and hot a high around 90 degrees.

