Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region

A new round of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms is on track for the region. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

The system will arrive following a sunny and hot day on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

The storm chance will start in the morning on Friday, Aug. 26, but showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly during the afternoon into the evening, the National Weather Service said. 

Some storms could be severe.

The high temperature Friday will be in the upper 80s.

The chance for storms and showers from the system will last into the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunny skies and more comfortable conditions, with a high temperature in the mid 80s. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, Aug. 28 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

