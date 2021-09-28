Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A cold front will push through the region, bringing isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.
A cold front will push through the region, bringing isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning, Sept. 28. Photo Credit: Photo by Daoudi Aissa on Unsplash

A cold front will push through the region, bringing isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high temperature in the low 70s and a chance for showers and storms.

Showers will become likely starting in the mid-afternoon with an increased chance of thunderstorms through early Tuesday evening.

Lingering showers and storms will remain possible until late Tuesday night.

After the system pushes through, temperatures will be much more fall-like.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday, Sept. 30 will be partly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.