Scattered Snow Showers, Flurries Possible To Start Workweek With Storm Threat For Weekend

Scattered snow showers and flurries are possible for much of the region to start the workweek, with the possibility of a winter storm looming for the weekend.

The time frame for flurry activity is Monday morning, Jan. 27 through around 11 a.m. for areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, where sprinkles and light rain will also be possible.

North of those areas, the snow chance will last until the early afternoon Monday as the high temperature starts to climb to the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The time frame for the weekend storm, meanwhile, is the overnight Saturday, Feb. 1 into Sunday, Feb. 2. It's too early to nail down possible accumulation amounts as the strength and track of the storm are now uncertain.

Here's what to expect through the rest of the week:

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Winds gusts will be around 20 miles per hour, making for wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Friday, Jan. 31: Mostly sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees.

Saturday, Feb. 1: The day will start out partly sunny before clouds increase. As the high temperature climbs to 40 degrees, rain will be possible in the afternoon. With the overnight low temperature dipping below the freezing mark, rain would change over to snow.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.