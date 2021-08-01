Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region

A sunny and pleasant weekend will end with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong in parts of the region.

Clouds will increase during the day on Sunday, Aug. 1, which will be comfortable, with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

"A potent short wave of energy will sweep across the Great Lakes to the Northeast on Sunday delivering the threat for damaging storms by Sunday afternoon," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz.

There will be a slight chance for some showers between noon and 3 p.m., with storms becoming more likely after 3 p.m. and continuing through the evening into the early overnight hours. Some of the storms may contain strong gusty winds.

Morning clouds will be followed by sunny skies on Monday, Aug. 2. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

