North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible During Stretch Of Hot, Humid Days

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Some passing afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, June 23.
Some passing afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, June 23. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible the next few days as the heat and humidity linger.

The high temperature on Tuesday, June 23 will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. 

There is about a 30 percent chance for showers and storms starting at around 2 p.m. and continuing through the afternoon Tuesday. The chance will be a bit higher through the evening and overnight. 

The low temperature overnight will be around 70 degrees.

There will be a stronger chance of storms on Wednesday, June 24 as a cold front approaches.

It will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the upper 80s Wednesday. Pop-up storms could arrive at any time during the day before skies clear a bit in the evening.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, June 25. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s. 

There will once again be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, starting at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

