Rounds Of Storms, Some Severe With Damaging Winds, Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

Separate rounds of scattered, potentially severe thunderstorms will bring about a big change in the weather pattern.

Hazy, hot and humid weather will continue in the beginning of the week with a chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms,, before widespread, stronger storms sweep through covering the entire region, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, Aug. 24 will be partly sunny and warm with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m. The storm chance will last until around 8 p.m. Monday. (See first image above.)

Clouds will increase Tuesday, Aug. 25 on another warm day with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

It will become stormy in the afternoon with the arrival of a cold front.

The window for storm activity lasting from about 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe, with downpours and damaging winds. (See second image above.)

Some storms could be strong to severe, and while large hail cannot be ruled out, damaging wind gusts will be the more likely threat, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Monday morning.

Following the passage of the cold front, Wednesday, Aug. 26 will be more comfortable with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees and less humidity.

Thursday, Aug. 27 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

There will be a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.