Round Of Snow Could Make For Slippery Commute

A fast-moving, widespread clipper system will bring light accumulating snow to the region that could make for a slippery commute on Thursday morning, Jan. 3.

Wednesday, Jan. 2 will be partly sunny with a high in the upper-30s and a wind-chill factor between 30 and 35 degrees.

Snow should arrive after 1 a.m. Thursday, with the snow chance continuing until around 8 a.m. Thursday. About a half-inch to up to 1 inch of accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement.

Snow will be followed by a chance of rain and snow after dawn, then a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday. Clouds will give way to sun in the afternoon with the high temperature rising to the mid-40s.

Friday, Jan. 4 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

A wintry mix is possible late Friday night into Saturday.

