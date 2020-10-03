Return Of Wet Weather Will Follow Pleasant, Dry Weekend: Here's What To Expect

A picture-perfect weekend with mainly clear skies and comfortable temperatures will be followed by a return of wet weather.

Here's what to expect.

Saturday, Oct. 3: Mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable. It will be clear overnight with the low temperature in the mid 40s.

Sunday, Oct. 4: It will be a carbon copy of Saturday with mostly sunny skies and the high again in the mid 60s. Clouds will roll in after nightfall and there will be a chance of showers overnight, with a low temperature around 50 degrees.

Monday, Oct. 5: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.