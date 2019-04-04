Contact Us
Red Flag Warning In Effect With Rapid Spread Of Wildfires Possible

A Red Flag warning has been issued in the area by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A Red Flag warning has been issued in the area. Photo Credit: Goldens Bridge Fire Department

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area is at a risk for brush and forest fires.

Conditions are ripe for a fire to break out, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning on Thursday. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means that “critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential.

Southeast New York, southern Connecticut and Northeast New Jersey were all included in the warning that was issued Thursday morning.

Sustained winds are expected to reach up to 20 mph, with gusts topping 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity will sit at approximately 10 to 15 percent. The gusty winds and dry air will create conditions that can promote the rapid spread of wildfires. Rain is likely to hit the area come Friday, April 5.

The warning came after a brush fire broke out and burned approximately 12 acres of wetlands in Goldens Bridge on Wednesday night, April 3 and following a situation in West Harrison that took firefighters several hours to extinguish on Wednesday afternoon.

“Very low humidity, shifts in barometric pressure – which cause turbulent winds – and decomposed leaves exposed to sunlight makes the perfect recipe for a brush fire,” Goldens Bridge Fire Chief James McManus said. “Which is why there is a burn ban in New York State – no rubbish or campfires, for example – through mid-May.”

