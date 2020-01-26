Rare January Rainstorm Makes Its Mark: Here's Forecast For Final Days Of Month

A strong storm system that swept through the Northeast brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area.

Parts of the region saw as much as 1.25 inches of rainfall. (See image above and check the link here .)

Such a potent January storm would normally include at least some snowfall. But the last days of January will continue the string of milder temperatures as we make our way toward Groundhog Day.

Here's what to expect through the end of the workweek -- and the month:

Sunday, Jan. 26: It will be mostly sunny and breezy with the high temperatures in the mid 40s. The overnight low will be right around the freezing mark under partly sunny skies.

Monday, Jan. 27: There will be a chance for snow flurries throughout the morning and into the early afternoon before the high temperature rises to the mid 40s. Skies will be partly sunny most of the day.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Winds gusts will be around 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Friday, Jan. 31: Mostly sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.