Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Merry Christmas: NY Lawmakers To Become Highest Paid In US After Approving Raise
Weather

Rapid Freeze To Follow New Round Of Rain, Gusty Winds As Cold Front Arrives

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the timing for the rapid freeze-up as temperatures plunge from the 50s to below the freezing mark. A look at the timing for the rapid freeze-up as temperatures plunge from the 50s to below the freezing mark.
A look at the timing for the rapid freeze-up as temperatures plunge from the 50s to below the freezing mark. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Temperatures will fall rapidly as the storm system moves off the coast. Temperatures will fall rapidly as the storm system moves off the coast.
Temperatures will fall rapidly as the storm system moves off the coast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new round of rain and wind from a massive storm system will accompany a cold front that will push through the region Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, leading to a dramatic drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

With blizzard-like conditions in much of the Midwest, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled as of early Thursday morning. Nationally, over there have been over a million power outages.

As the storm system moves off the coast, temperatures "will plummet from Friday afternoon to Friday night," according to AccuWeather.com, which noted that, "in some cases, a temperature drop of 30-50 degrees can occur in a matter of several hours." 

"This is about as extreme of a temperature drop there can be in the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

For a look at the timing for the rapid freeze-up as temperatures plunge from the 50s to below the freezing mark, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

The wind-chill factor on Christmas Eve on Saturday morning, Dec. 24 will be around zero degrees.

It will be mostly sunny during the day, but. the high temperature will only be in the upper teens to low 20s and wind gusts of around 20 mph will make it feel colder Saturday.

Christmas Eve night will be clear and bitterly cold with the overnight low in the teens.

The outlook for Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25 calls for dry and brisk conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 20s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.