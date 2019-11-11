Rain Will Change To Accumulating Snow As Arctic Air Returns

A new round of Arctic air will result in rain changing over to a wintry mix and accumulating snow and some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

The big change will come right after a brief warmup on Veterans Day.

Generally, a coating to an inch of snowfall is expected during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Monday, Nov. 11: Temperatures will turn milder, climbing into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies and dry weather throughout the morning and afternoon on Veterans Day. Clouds will increase in the evening, with a chance for rain. The overnight low will drop into the mid 30s.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Rain will mix with snow late in the morning as temperatures drop during the day to around the freezing mark. Look for a wintry mix until around 2 p.m., followed by some snowfall between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible. Winds will be between seven and 14 miles per hour.

The overnight low temperature will be in the upper teens with wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: The passage of the storm system will result in a new cold snap. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and with a high temperature struggling to hit the freezing mark.

The overnight low temperature will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny and continued cold with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

The overnight low temperature will be around the freezing mark.

Friday, Nov. 15: Sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

