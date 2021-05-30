Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2021-05-30

Weather

Rain On The Parade? Here's Brand-New Outlook For Rest Of Weekend, Memorial Day

A look at areas (in dark green, yellow and orange) expected to get the heaviest rain on Sunday, May 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Skies will gradually begin to clear on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, with just a slight chance of morning showers followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

It's been one of the dampest, dreariest Memorial Day weekends in memory, with temperatures more like March than May to boot.

So much for the unofficial kickoff of summer.

But at least now, as we are more than halfway through it, there is some light at the end of the tunnel weatherwise -- at least for Memorial Day itself.

There will be intervals of rain and showers on Sunday, May 30, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

New rainfall of between three-quarters to an inch is possible.

Precipitation will finally start to wind down overnight into Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

Skies will remain cloudy to start the day Monday, and a morning shower can't be ruled out but is not likely.

Then will come the return of an old friend - the sun - as there will be partly sunny skies in Memorial Day afternoon, with more seasonable temperatures, as the high temperature reaches the upper 60s.

It will be partly cloudy Monday evening and through the overnight hours, with a low temperature around  50 degrees.

The month of June will start off with more summerlike conditions, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly sunny skies.

