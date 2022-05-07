Rain, Gusty Winds Will Dampen First Half Of Weekend; Here's Brand-New Outlook For Mother's Day

A storm system bringing drenching rain and gusty winds will put a damper on much of Mother's Day weekend.

It will be rainy and raw throughout the day on Saturday, May 7.

Wind gusts, meanwhile, will be up to 20 miles per hour, making Saturday's high temperature in the mid 40s feel even colder.

Rain will taper off overnight heading into Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, with most of the region seeing about an inch-and-a-half of rainfall combined from Friday and Saturday.

Wind gusts will pick up in speed to around 25 to 30 mph overnight and during the day on Sunday.

Mother's Day now looks to be dry throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies and the high temperature only in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, May 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature climbing to the low 60s.

Tuesday, May 10 will be sunny with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

