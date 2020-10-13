Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rain Could Change To Snow In Parts Of Region When New Storm System Sweeps Through

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas (in pink) where rain could shift over to snow later this week.
A look at areas (in pink) where rain could shift over to snow later this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A new storm system scheduled to sweep through the region could end as snow in some spots.

The storm is due to arrive late in the afternoon or early in the evening Friday, Oct. 16 and continue into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Snowfall is possible in some areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. (See the image above.) 

The temperature will remain well above freezing for areas south of that, with precipitation remaining all rain for the duration of the storm.

Even farther north - including the Adirondacks in New York and Green and White mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire - accumulating snow is possible, according to AccuWeather.

"It is not totally out of the question that snowflakes may be seen even at some of the intermediate elevations in the Catskills, Berkshires and Poconos with this event," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Motorists should expect delays on Friday into Saturday from downpours that can create poor visibility and cause excess water on the roads, according to AccuWeather, which noted that where leaves have fallen onto secondary roads in wooded areas, conditions can be extra slick.

The new storm system will arrive after mostly sunny days on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15 in which the high temperature will be in the upper 60s to low 70s both days.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the weekend storm, which is expected to arrive several hours after a chance for showers starts around 3 p.m. Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

