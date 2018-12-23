Quick-Moving Storm System Brings Some Snow, Here's What To Expect Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

A quick-moving storm system that arrived overnight has brought light snow to much of the area on Christmas Eve morning.

There has been generally an inch or less of accumulation, mainly farther north.

The snow chance continues until late in the morning on Monday, Dec. 24 before the temperature climbs into the low-40s, with rain possible until around noontime. Mostly cloudy skies will see some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve will be clear and cold with a low in the mid- to upper-20s with wind gusts of 20 mph making it feel like it's in the upper teens.

Christmas Day on Tuesday, Dec. 25 will be mostly sunny with a high around 40, but winds of around 10 mph will make it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

Wednesday, Dec. 26 will also be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-30s.

It will be sunny on Thursday, Dec. 27 with a high in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

