Quick-Moving Storm Brings Several Inches Of Snowfall To Much Of Region: Here's How Much Fell

The second winter storm in the first days of the new year brought accumulating snowfall to much of the region overnight Sunday, Jan. 3 into Monday, Jan. 4.
The second winter storm in the first days of the new year brought accumulating snowfall to much of the region overnight Sunday, Jan. 3 into Monday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

While New York City and Long Island the immediate surrounding suburbs saw all rain with some sleet mixed in, some areas in upstate New York saw as much as half a foot of accumulation, including reports of 6 inches in Sullivan County.

In Northern Fairfield and Litchfield counties, generally, 2 to 3 inches of accumulation fell by Monday morning.

Similar totals were reported in areas just north of I-84 in New York State, with between 2 and 4 inches in parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. 

A dry weather pattern is expected for the first few days of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and the high temperature expected to be average or near to slightly above normal.

Post your town's snowfall total in the comments section below.

