Projections Updated For Nor'easter That Will Bring Up To 18 Inches Of Snow To Some Spots

A potent storm system that started out with blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest and fatal tornadoes in the South has the potential to dump as much as 18 inches of snow in more areas than earlier projected in the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com.

The system is due to arrive from west to east Thursday, Dec. 15, and linger into Friday, Dec. 16.

In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system, according to the National Weather Service, which noted the rain could. be heavy at times with up to 2 inches possible, along with a period of gusty winds, especially over coastal areas, with minor coastal flooding expected.

But parts of the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and farther upstate in New York, northern New England, and Pennsylvania could see at least a foot of accumulation from the Nor'easter.

Brand-new projected accumulation totals are shown in the image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in the lightest blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches is forecast for areas in Columbia blue, 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in royal blue, and 12 to 18 inches in purple.

For the projected arrival times for precipitation from the storm system from west to east Thursday into Friday, click on the second image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.