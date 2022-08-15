Projected Track Develops For Potential Rare Summer Nor'easter

A projected track is developing for a potential rare summer Nor'easter.

The storm system moving up the coast is expected to veer far to the east as it rolls off the coast in the middle of the week.

Clouds will thicken a bit on Monday, Aug. 15, which will be partly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature again in the low 80s.

The storm developing across the mid-Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday will threaten parts of the Northeast on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to AccuWeather.com.

If the storm transitions into a Nor'easter, likely off the coast, areas now most likely to be affected will be mainly from Cape Cod northward into Maine and Canada's Atlantic coastline, said AccuWeather. (See the image above.)

"As the week progresses, the track and position of the storm will determine how wet it will get in New England, including in cities like Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Areas outside of eastern New England will only see about a 20-percent chance for showers on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon, on a day that will see a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Thursday, Aug. 18 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

