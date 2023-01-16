Projected Timing Shifts For New Storm System On Track For Region

The projected timing has shifted for a new storm on track for later in the week.

The system is now due to arrive earlier than had been projected on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting before daybreak on Friday, Jan. 20.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16 has gotten off to a chilly start with some areas seeing spotty snow showers.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will rebound into the low-to-mid 40s during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

But wind-chill values will be in the 20s thanks to gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase Tuesday, Jan. 17 and winds will become calm on a day when the high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s. There could be scattered rainfall in the afternoon.

The high temperature will climb to around the 50-degree mark on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with partly sunny skies.

The storm system on Thursday will bring a mix of rain and snow in areas where the temperature is at or below the freezing mark. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Precipitation will become all rain late in the morning and into the afternoon as the temperature rises to a high in the mid 40s.

Rain will become less widespread Thursday night, followed by scattered showers, and then a partly sunny day on Friday, Jan. 20 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

