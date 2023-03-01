Projected Snowfall Totals Updated For New Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast

Projected snowfall totals have been adjusted for a new winter storm on track for the Northeast with some accumulation now expected for the entire region.

The current projected time frame for possible snowfall is from late Friday afternoon, March 3 into Saturday, March 4, the National Weather Service says.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is now expected for most of the region, including as far south as New York City and Long Island, with higher amounts farther north and inland, mainly north of the I-84 corridor.

Newly updated projections are shown above from AccuWeather.com:

1 to 3 inches is possible in areas shown in light blue

3 to 6 inches in areas in Columbia blue,

6 to 12 inches in areas in blue.

12 to 18 inches in areas in dark blue.

Since the high temperature Friday will be around 40 degrees, rain could mix with snow at times before a drop in temps overnight leads to the possibility of a changeover to all snow heading into Saturday morning.

"A number of factors will come into play to determine if snow or rain falls near the coast, the overall extent of rain and wintry mix, and the amount of snow that falls," according to AccuWeather.com.

Ahead of the second potential storm of the week, Wednesday, March 1 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase at night with rain arriving overnight into Thursday morning, March 2. Skies will then gradually clear and become partly cloudy on a day when the temperature will climb to around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.