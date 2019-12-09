Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Storm From Overnight Tuesday Through Wednesday Morning

Projected snowfall totals have been released after rain turns to snow at the tail-end of a slow-moving storm system sweeping through the area.

The changeover will happen overnight Tuesday, Dec. 10 into Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Generally, 2-3 inches of snowfall is now predicted for areas south of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island., according to the National Weather Service. (See first image above.)

North of I-84, up to 4 inches of accumulation is expected in New York and up to 6 inches in Connecticut. (See second image above.)

Rain will continue through the evening on Monday, Dec. 9 across the region, before tapering off after midnight.

After morning showers, rain will redevelop Tuesday into Tuesday night ahead of a cold front, the National Weather Service said. An inch of rain is expected across much of the area before the changeover. The cold front will then move through very late at night and into early Wednesday morning.

This will bring in much colder air and the rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east across the area toward midnight Wednesday well north and west of New York City, then from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. farther south, including New York City, Long Island and Rockland, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut.

For the Wednesday morning commute, travel is expected to become hazardous as snow will accumulate before tapering off at around noontime Wednesday. School closures now seem likely.

The drop in temperatures will continue during the day Wednesday with the high temperature only in the mid 30s.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be sunny and sharply colder with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Friday, Dec. 13 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature around 40 to 42 degrees.

