North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

Projected Rainfall Totals Increase For Powerful Nor'easter Which Could Bring 60 MPH Wind Gusts

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas that will see the heaviest rain from the Nor'easter (dark green). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Rainfall projections by AccuWeather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas where there will be 40 to 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts (light purple) and potential 60 to 80 mph gusts (dark purple). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas with the highest risk for flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and power outages (in red). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The excessive rainfall outlook by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A powerful Nor'easter is sweeping through the region, bringing even more rainfall than originally projected, scattered flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

Rain will be steady throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and into the evening and overnight hours before finally tapering off late Wednesday morning, Oct. 27. (See the first image above.)

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts are possible for parts of the region shown in dark green in the second image above. 

Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times, and heavy rain may produce areas of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

For a look at areas where there will be 40 to 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts (light purple), click on the third image above. 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, another system moving from west to east could bring a new round of heavy rain and gusty winds Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

