Powerful Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Ice, Rain To Region

A potent storm system will bring a mix of snow, ice and rain to the region this week with accumulating snowfall possible.

Here's the day-to-day forecast:

Monday, Feb. 3: Enjoy the sun and unseasonably high temperatures around 50 degrees before clouds roll in for the rest of the workweek. The overnight low with fall to the mid 30s.

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and showers, mainly from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, and a high temperature in the upper 40s. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s and a better chance of showers, mainly before noontine. The chance of showers and rain will return in the evening through the early overnight hours. As the low temperature dips below the freezing mark, there will be a mix of rain and snow followed by snow.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Snow, with sleet mixed in, is likely until around 10 a.m., with snow showers possible until around noontime. Right now, 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is possible. before the high temperature will rise to the low 40s farther south and to the mid to upper 30s farther north and inland on Thursday.

