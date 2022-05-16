Potent Storm Will Bring 60 MPH-Plus Wind Gusts, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Power Outages

Contact Us
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
In some parts of the Northeast, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour are possible on Monday, May 16.
In some parts of the Northeast, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour are possible on Monday, May 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages will be the main threat from a potent storm system that could also be accompanied by hail and isolated tornadoes.

The current time frame for the system is from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, May 16, with most of the severe activity now expected to come between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wind gusts could be as strong as around 60 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 mph in parts of the region, according to AccuWeather.com. (See the image above.)

"Thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front on Monday have potential to produce damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning. "An isolated tornado or storm producing large hail may also be possible."

Rainfall amounts of about half of an inch are expected.

After the system pushes through, skies will clear on Tuesday, May 17, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

