Potent Storm Will Be Followed By Arctic Blast, New Chance For Snow

A potent, fast-moving storm that brought a mix of snow, significant icing, heavy rain, and damaging gusty winds will be followed by the arrival of an Arctic air blast that will bring with it the chance for wintry precipitation.

Rain will continue at times on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, with snow showers possible at times in the afternoon as the temperature begins to fall to the low to mid 30s.

Wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour Monday will make it feel colder.

Skies will gradually clear overnight toward daybreak as the temperature falls to the low to mid 20s, with wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 will be sunny, blustery, and cold with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

Clouds with increase overnight into Wednesday, Jan. 19, as an Arctic air blast moves in. The overnight low will be around 20 degrees, with wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

"Wednesday and Thursday's cold surge is thanks to a branch on the polar vortex that has traveled south into the US, and that is why the midweek cold can surpass the cool snap early this week," AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

A new round of wintry precipitation is possible overnight Wednesday into daybreak on Thursday morning, Jan. 20. Currently, the chance of snow, snow showers or sleet is around 50 percent.

Skies will gradually clear on Thursday, which will be partly sunny with a high around 32 degrees.

Friday, Jan. 21 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high in the low 20s.

