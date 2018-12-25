Post-Christmas Storm: Rain, Snow, Sleet, Then Big Change In Weather Pattern

A late-week storm will bring about a big change in the weather pattern after a stretch of cold and sunny days.

Both Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 27 will be ideal for traveling. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 40, but wind-chill factor between 25 and 35. Thursday will be sunny with a high again around 40 and wind-chill value also again between 25 and 35.

The storm system arrives late Thursday night. North of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, there is a chance of rain, snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., followed by rain. Areas farther south will see all rain.

The arrival of the storm system will bring about a big change in the weather pattern, with much warmer temperatures, starting overnight Thursday into Friday, Dec. 28.

Friday's high temperature will be between 52 and 54 degrees. There will be rain throughout the day with total accumulation of around 1 inch to 1.5 inches possible.

Rain will end by around 9 p.m. Friday with gradual clearing overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, Dec. 29 with a high again in the low-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

