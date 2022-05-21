Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2022-05-21

Possible Record-Breaking Temps Will Be Followed By Storms, Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Get set for sizzling, summer-like temperatures this weekend. Get set for sizzling, summer-like temperatures this weekend.
The arrival of a cold front Sunday afternoon, May 22 will be followed by another swing in temperatures. The arrival of a cold front Sunday afternoon, May 22 will be followed by another swing in temperatures.
A topsy-turvy weather pattern will see dramatic shifts in temperatures over the next couple of days triggered by an approaching frontal system accompanied by a new round of showers and thunderstorms.

After a long stretch of temperatures at or below normal levels, the mercury will climb into the 90s on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, with the potential for possible record-breaking temperatures for this time of the year.

"In many areas, the heat and humidity this Saturday and Sunday will bring the hottest conditions since last August," according to AccuWeather.com.

After a mostly cloudy Saturday, skies will gradually become mostly sunny, helping the high temperature soar into the low 90s. Humidity levels of 95 percent or more will make it feel even warm. (See the first image above.) 

Sunday will be another hot day with sunny skies for much of the day a high temperature again in the low 90s. 

Clouds will roll in after noontime and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours as a strong front pushes through the region. (Click on the second image above.)

Monday, May 23 will see a return to more seasonable temperatures with a high temperature in the low 70s and partly sunny skies. 

Tuesday, May 24 will be partly sunny with a high temperature at or near 70 degrees.

