Photos: Possible Tornado Touchdown As Severe Storms Sweep Through Parts Of Long Island

There was a possible tornado touchdown after a band of severe thunderstorms swept through Long Island on Labor Day afternoon.

The possible tornado touchdown happened in Suffolk County in Manorville, just north of Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in the area of Dayton Avenue. Numerous downed trees and wires have been reported there shortly after a Tornado Watch had been briefly issued for part of eastern Suffolk County that expired at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

A determination of tornado touchdown is made after experts assess the pattern of the damage it caused. Tornado damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other.

More showers are likely, with a thunderstorm possible throughout the region before midnight. That will be followed by another chance of showers overnight.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 will be sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.