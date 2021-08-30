Hurricane Ida is expected to be a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm when it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast.

Landfall is forecast for southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall as a Cat 3 hurricane.

Ida, the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season, is packing a wind speed of 150 miles per hour as it closes in on the coastline. That puts it just seven miles short of Category 5 status.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida could be the worst storm to hit the state since the 1850s.

After making landfall, Ida is expected to slowly move north and then northeast during the week.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for portions of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

For the latest projected path for Tropical Storm Ida, see the first and second images above.

For projected rainfall amounts for Hurricane Ida, click on the third image above.

For a look at the levels of impact of Ida by region, click on the fourth image above.

The storm strengthened on Friday, becoming larger, with hurricane -force-winds extending farther out from the storm's center.

Life-threatening storm surges of 7 to 11 feet are expected, along with widespread rainfall of 8 to 16 inches, with isolated amounts of as high as 20 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center, which says potential impacts of the storm could be "devastating to catastrophic," and include:

Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures.

Complete destruction of mobile homes.

Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles.

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

Widespread power and communications outages.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.