Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Who Stole $40,000 In iPhones Sentenced, DA Says
Weather

Parts Of Region Could See New Round Of Snow As Cold, Blustery Stretch Continues

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snow showers
Snow showers Photo Credit: File photo

With a stretch of cold, blustery weather expected to continue through the end of the week, parts of the region farther north and inland could see a new round of snow.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday, Dec. 5: Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s. Winds of 10 to 18 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour will result in a  wind-chill factor between 25 and 35 degrees.The overnight low will be in the upper 20s.

Friday, Dec. 6: It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and wind-chill values of between 25 and 30 degrees. There is a chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway could see a brief period of light snow or snow showers in the early afternoon. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 20s.

Saturday, Dec. 7: It will be sunny and continued cold, with a high temperature in the mid 30s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to low 20s.

Sunday, Dec. 8: Mostly sunny, and a bit warmer with a high temperature in the low 40s. Look for rain and showers overnight. Some areas north of I-84 could see a wintry mix.

Monday, Dec. 9: Rain will taper off by around 7 a.m. on a cloudy and warmer day with a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be a chance of showers during the day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.