Pair Of New Tropical Systems Brewing In Atlantic Basin

Amid the ongoing relief operations following the devastation caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian, forecasters are keeping an eye on two new systems in the Atlantic Basin.

It had been a relatively quiet hurricane season before the back-to-back blockbuster storms.

"Ian gave a jolting reminder that all it takes is one significant strike from a tropical system to disrupt livelihoods and create a major, deadly disaster, following what was an unusually quiet start to the season," according to AccuWeather.com.

Julia and Karl will be the next named storms of the hurricane season, which ends Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"A tropical wave, the westernmost system in the outlook, could become a tropical depression in a few days," the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday evening, Oct. 2. "The easternmost system is likely to become a depression by midweek."

The tropical wave (shown in orange in the image above) is expected to enter the Caribbean Sea later this week, with westward movement toward Mexico projected.

The system south of the Cabo Verde Islands near West Africa (shown in red) has a "high chance" of developing "into an organized tropical system," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

