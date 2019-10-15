Nor'easter Will Bringing Soaking Rainfall To Region

The season's first Nor'easter will bring widespread soaking rainfall to the entire region.

The storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16 and continue overnight before ending Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

Preliminary forecast rainfall amounts are around 1.5 to 2 inches with locally heavier amounts.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but isolated minor flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas is possible.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Clouds will increase in the morning. Rain will arrive after 2 p.m. and continue through the overnight. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible. The high temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Heavy rain will end before dawn with a chance of showers until noon. Another three-quarters of rain is likely overnight through the morning. The afternoon will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees. It will be breezy, with wind out of the west at 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday, Oct. 18: Mostly sunny with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

