Nor'easter Nears: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Area

As a Nor'easter that will bring rain and wind to the entire area and sleet, freezing rain and ice farther inland approaches, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the area.

The weekend will end with another cold day on Sunday, Nov. 17. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel much colder, with the wind-chill factor between 15 and 25 degrees.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties shown in purple in the first image above, including Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster in New York and Litchfield in Connecticut.

Areas south of I-84, including Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, Suffolk and Fairfield counties, could see a bit of sleet mixed with rain when the potent storm arrives between midnight and 3 a.m. on Monday, but is expected to be all rain after that time frame.

Rain will continue at times throughout the day on Monday. Though the high temperature will climb to around 40 degrees, the wind-child factor will make it feel like it's between 25 and 30 degrees. Rain will finally taper off around 10 p.m. Monday. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

In the counties where the advisory has been issued (from midnight to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18), ice, pockets of freezing rain or freezing drizzle are expected with total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible with hazardous conditions possible for the morning commute.

Precipitation could return on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19 with a slight chance of rain before 9 a.m. It will become partly sunny later in the morning and in the afternoon, with a high near 45.

