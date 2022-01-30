Nor'easter: Here's A Brand-New Rundown Of Snowfall Totals From Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from the powerful Nor'easter that slammed the region ranged from more than two feet to several inches.

Here are totals from the National Weather Service and other reports from at or around sunset on Saturday, Jan. 29. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 8.3 inches

Nassau County

Elmont, 17.3 inches

Jericho, 12 inches

Levittown, 19.2 inches

Massapequa, 16 inches

Plainedge, 16 inches

Seaford, 12 inches

Syosset, 14 inches

Wantagh, 14 inches

Suffolk County

Amityville, 13 inches

Bay Shore, 24.2 inches

Centereach, 21.4 inches

Commack, 16.2 inches

Deer Park, 18.5 inches

East Hampton, 19.2 inches

Islip Airport, 24.7 inches

Sayville, 17.5 inches

Shoreham, 19.5 inches

Smithtown, 23 inches

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson, 5.1 inches

Goldens Bridge, 6 inches

Mamaroneck, 9.4 inches

New Rochelle, 9.8 inches

Ossining, 5 inches

Rye, 9.5 inches

Tarrytown, 6.7 inches

White Plains, 7 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 5.5 inches

Putnam Valley, 4 inches

Orange County

Greenwood Lake, 6.9 inches

Highland Mills, 8.4 inches

Middletown, 3.5 inches

Monroe, 5.5 inches

West Gardnertown, 4 inches

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge, 3.5 inches

Congers, 4 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bethel, 6 inches

Bridgeport, 10.4 inches

Fairfield, 7 inches

Norwalk, 9 inches

Ridgefield, 6 inches

Shelton, 8.2 inches

Weston, 6.8 inches

Hartford County

East Windsor, 7.5 inches

North Glastonbury, 7 inches

Middlesex County

Chester, 16.2 inches

Clinton, 12 inches

Oly Saybrook, 13 inches

New Haven County

Branford, 13 inches

Hamden, 11 inches

Milford, 9 inches

New Haven, 7.5 inches

Woodmont, 8 inches

New London County

Groton, 21.5 inches

New London, 20.5 inches

Norwich, 22 inches

Tolland County

Coventry, 10 inches

Windham County

Scotland, 21.6 inches

Sterling, 21 inches

Killingly, 19.5 inches

Massachusetts

Boston, 23.8 inches

Hampden

Ludlow, 4.5 inches

West Springfield, 4 inches

Worcester

Whitinsville, 19.4 inches

Worcester, 15 inches

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

